Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 11,778 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of American Electric Power worth $22,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $102.04 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.15. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

