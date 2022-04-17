Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Update

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the March 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ADVZF stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Adventus Mining has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADVZF shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.60 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

