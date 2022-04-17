Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.45.

AAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of TSE AAV traded up C$0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.25. 1,199,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,439. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.29. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$159.26 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.9282046 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,113,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,136,550. Also, Director Stephen Balog bought 3,258 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$27,236.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at C$544,712.52. Insiders sold a total of 339,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,475 over the last ninety days.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

