Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,800 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Advanced Human Imaging stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Advanced Human Imaging at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Human Imaging alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Human Imaging in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Advanced Human Imaging stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Advanced Human Imaging has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.35.

About Advanced Human Imaging (Get Rating)

Advanced Human Imaging developed and patented a proprietary dimensioning technology which enables its users to check, track and assess their dimensions in conjunction with known health risk indicators using only a smartphone both privately and accurately. Advanced Human Imaging is based in PERTH, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Human Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Human Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.