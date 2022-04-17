ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $393.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.63.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 88.51% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $13,975,000. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 749.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 6,350,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603,249 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,612,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,960 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $4,675,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,653,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

