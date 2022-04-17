Aditus (ADI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $169,220.00

Aditus (ADI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. During the last seven days, Aditus has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Aditus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Aditus has a market cap of $92,683.53 and $169,220.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00035675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00104031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Aditus Coin Profile

Aditus (ADI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Buying and Selling Aditus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aditus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aditus using one of the exchanges listed above.

