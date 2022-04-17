adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at Baader Bank

Baader Bank cut shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €190.00 ($206.52) target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on adidas from €280.00 ($304.35) to €255.00 ($277.17) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on adidas in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded adidas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.50.
adidas stock opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.87. adidas has a 52 week low of $93.86 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
About adidas (Get Rating)
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
