adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at Baader Bank

Baader Bank cut shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €190.00 ($206.52) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on adidas from €280.00 ($304.35) to €255.00 ($277.17) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on adidas in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded adidas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.50.

adidas stock opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.87. adidas has a 52 week low of $93.86 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in adidas by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in adidas by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in adidas by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in adidas by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

