Acute Angle Cloud Reaches One Day Volume of $393,180.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,277.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,042.48 or 0.07553830 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.30 or 0.00283783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.37 or 0.00850031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014411 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00093521 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.98 or 0.00585880 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.97 or 0.00354973 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

