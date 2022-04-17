Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $78.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.50. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

