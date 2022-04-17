Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 20,000 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $266,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,070,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,553,379.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 35,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $472,505.00.
- On Friday, April 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $302,175.00.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $333,750.00.
- On Monday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $403,200.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $593,550.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $450,800.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $300,250.00.
- On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $376,500.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $548,100.00.
Shares of CRCT opened at $13.44 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 21.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRCT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,032 shares during the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cricut by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,644,000 after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cricut by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 226,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cricut by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 128,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Cricut in the 4th quarter worth $3,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
About Cricut (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
