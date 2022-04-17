Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 20,000 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $266,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,070,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,553,379.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 35,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $472,505.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $302,175.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $333,750.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $403,200.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $593,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $450,800.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $300,250.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $376,500.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $548,100.00.

Shares of CRCT opened at $13.44 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 21.00.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRCT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,032 shares during the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cricut by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,644,000 after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cricut by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 226,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cricut by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 128,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Cricut in the 4th quarter worth $3,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

