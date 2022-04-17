Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Lifted by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,469 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 87,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 225,665 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,760,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,140,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,687. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.21 and a 200 day moving average of $125.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $207.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

