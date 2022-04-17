AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,181.16

Shares of AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,181.16 ($15.39) and traded as high as GBX 1,250 ($16.29). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,225 ($15.96), with a volume of 108,015 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABDP shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded AB Dynamics to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2,280 ($29.71) to GBX 1,850 ($24.11) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £277.17 million and a PE ratio of 93.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,181.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,562.04.

In related news, insider James Routh purchased 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 977 ($12.73) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.19 ($26,060.97).

AB Dynamics Company Profile (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

