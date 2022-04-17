Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $510,000.00

Equities analysts expect Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) to post sales of $510,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $780,000.00. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will report full year sales of $4.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 million to $7.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.84 million, with estimates ranging from $4.90 million to $6.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aadi Bioscience.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.05.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

In other Aadi Bioscience news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $71,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AADI. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AADI traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $16.51. 51,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,199. The company has a market capitalization of $345.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. Aadi Bioscience has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $49.80.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

