A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 173,096.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 45,005 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,274,000. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,209 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $366,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $36,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,233 shares of company stock worth $2,975,497. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $84.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,617. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $966.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of -0.51.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.27. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.