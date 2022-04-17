954 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 954 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,861,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,441. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The company has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.24.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

