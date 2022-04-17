8PAY (8PAY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $110,684.00

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. 8PAY has a market cap of $1.79 million and $110,684.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 8PAY has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00045906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.40 or 0.07574408 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,406.48 or 0.99841953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00052242 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.