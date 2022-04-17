$79.36 Billion in Sales Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) will announce $79.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.28 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $71.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $319.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $315.91 billion to $320.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $344.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $340.39 billion to $352.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.17.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $534.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $503.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,478,185,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $432,746,000 after acquiring an additional 832,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

