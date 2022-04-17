701 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.97. 29,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,130. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $258.02 and a 52-week high of $302.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.28.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

