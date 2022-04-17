$63.11 Million in Sales Expected for High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $63.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for High Tide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.23 million and the highest is $67.07 million. High Tide reported sales of $32.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that High Tide will report full year sales of $271.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.70 million to $285.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $373.88 million, with estimates ranging from $356.76 million to $400.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 11.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HITI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded High Tide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HITI. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of High Tide by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,539,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after buying an additional 1,959,677 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of High Tide by 83.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 312,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 142,570 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of High Tide by 314.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HITI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. 128,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,869. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.44 million and a P/E ratio of -18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. High Tide has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

