624 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Purchased by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP traded down $7.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $461.16. 347,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $417.54 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $456.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.98. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.