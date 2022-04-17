$60.78 Million in Sales Expected for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) to announce $60.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.32 million. Glaukos reported sales of $67.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $270.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.88 million to $270.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $306.15 million, with estimates ranging from $302.48 million to $310.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Glaukos by 12.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 500,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,095,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 232.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 109,457 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $1,866,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Glaukos by 36.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.98. 403,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,437. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.67. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $98.29.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

