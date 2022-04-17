5,826 Shares in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Acquired by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 840,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

NYSE FLOW remained flat at $$86.49 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.37. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.92 and a 12 month high of $88.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

