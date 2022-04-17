$556.80 Million in Sales Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) to post sales of $556.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $543.20 million and the highest is $567.00 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $519.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of EPC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,929. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,343,000 after buying an additional 1,026,627 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,444,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after purchasing an additional 396,451 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 577,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 301,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,153,000 after purchasing an additional 252,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

