$511.62 Million in Sales Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $511.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $504.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $517.27 million. Kennametal reported sales of $484.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMT shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Shares of Kennametal stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 565,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,614. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $42.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

