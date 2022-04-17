$505.11 Million in Sales Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) will announce $505.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $464.61 million and the highest is $559.00 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $486.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $97,314.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,200.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $1,163,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,837 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 41.6% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.4% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 650,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,143,000 after purchasing an additional 114,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,434 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMRN stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.95. 751,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,435. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.13.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

