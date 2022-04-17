43,700 Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,061,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.34.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

