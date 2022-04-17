$421.66 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLIGet Rating) will post sales of $421.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $420.80 million and the highest is $422.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $452.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. City State Bank bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $66,000.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $54.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,945. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average of $52.70. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $98.58.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

