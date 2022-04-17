$309.83 Million in Sales Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) will report sales of $309.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $309.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.79 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $303.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of VIAV stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.69. 1,679,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,730. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -244.83 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,751 shares of company stock valued at $290,614. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

