$3.77 Million in Sales Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.90 million and the lowest is $3.60 million. DermTech posted sales of $2.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year sales of $24.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $24.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $49.17 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $54.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 661.72%. The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DMTK shares. Stephens started coverage on DermTech in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DermTech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $33,369.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,037 shares of company stock worth $95,384 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DermTech by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,959,000 after acquiring an additional 818,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DermTech by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,337,000 after acquiring an additional 21,020 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DermTech by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,110,000 after acquiring an additional 103,961 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of DermTech by 4,558.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 624,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 610,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,820,000. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.95. 705,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,414. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $356.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.86. DermTech has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $52.00.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

