$3.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) will announce $3.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.28 billion and the highest is $3.45 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 176.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $6.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $7.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

NASDAQ ZG traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 468,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,407. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $144.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,917,000 after purchasing an additional 144,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,073,000 after purchasing an additional 95,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $81,054,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,507 shares in the last quarter. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

