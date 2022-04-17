$3.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) will announce $3.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.28 billion and the highest is $3.45 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 176.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $6.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $7.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

NASDAQ ZG traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 468,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,407. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $144.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,917,000 after purchasing an additional 144,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,073,000 after purchasing an additional 95,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $81,054,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,507 shares in the last quarter. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

