$3.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) to report $3.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.06 billion and the highest is $3.26 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year sales of $13.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.44 billion to $13.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,182,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,479,000 after buying an additional 68,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,453,000 after purchasing an additional 60,622 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,422,000 after purchasing an additional 302,350 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.36. 519,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,012. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.76.

Henry Schein Company Profile (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.