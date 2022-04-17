$3.06 Billion in Sales Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) will post $3.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $16.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.37 billion to $16.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.41 billion to $19.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.21. 1,834,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,947. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.04%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

