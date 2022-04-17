$204.11 Million in Sales Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) will post sales of $204.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $209.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $198.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $77.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $775.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $770.51 million to $781.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $829.16 million, with estimates ranging from $798.01 million to $860.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

PLYA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 406,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,484. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

In other news, Director Maria M. Miller purchased 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,019,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,118,354.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,000 shares of company stock worth $2,324,600. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

