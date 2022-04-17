$2.92 EPS Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.73 and the highest is $3.49. Netflix posted earnings per share of $3.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $10.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.17 to $12.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.64 to $16.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $537.00.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock opened at $341.13 on Tuesday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $329.82 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

