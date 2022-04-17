$2.85 EPS Expected for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72. TopBuild posted earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year earnings of $13.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.61 to $14.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.86 to $17.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.10.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.85. The stock had a trading volume of 216,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.61 and its 200 day moving average is $235.10. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $165.01 and a 12 month high of $284.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $875,946,000 after buying an additional 61,751 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,460,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,763,000 after purchasing an additional 516,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,795,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,368,000 after purchasing an additional 31,188 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in TopBuild by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,535,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,770,000 after acquiring an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in TopBuild by 6.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,688,000 after acquiring an additional 66,627 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

