$2.72 Billion in Sales Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.55 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year sales of $12.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $13.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.29 billion to $13.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,239,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,972. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 2.32. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

