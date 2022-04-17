$2.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.74. Charles River Laboratories International posted earnings of $2.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year earnings of $11.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $11.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $13.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CRL. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.40.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $5.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.63. 389,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.62 and a 200-day moving average of $344.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $251.30 and a 12 month high of $460.21.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 20.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.1% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.