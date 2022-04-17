$2.40 EPS Expected for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the lowest is $2.21. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full-year earnings of $12.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $14.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.53 to $13.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chesapeake Energy.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($42.54) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

CHK traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $94.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,628. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.