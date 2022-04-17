$2.09 Million in Sales Expected for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Intrusion reported sales of $1.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year sales of $10.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $10.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 244.16% and a negative net margin of 258.42%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

INTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Intrusion from $4.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:INTZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,761. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTZ. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intrusion by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrusion by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Intrusion by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 25,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

