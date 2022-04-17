$199.06 Million in Sales Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $199.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.41 million and the lowest is $198.70 million. WSFS Financial posted sales of $162.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year sales of $839.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $832.90 million to $845.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $916.49 million, with estimates ranging from $902.40 million to $930.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

WSFS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.78. 317,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.14%.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,319 shares of company stock worth $1,358,781 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,340,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,942,000 after purchasing an additional 30,719 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.