$176.70 Million in Sales Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $176.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.53 million to $176.86 million. First Hawaiian posted sales of $173.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $743.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $730.80 million to $759.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $829.29 million, with estimates ranging from $803.91 million to $877.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,326,000 after purchasing an additional 493,405 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,206,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,610 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 14.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,162,000 after acquiring an additional 876,707 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,752,000 after purchasing an additional 479,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,534,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,605,000 after purchasing an additional 211,261 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FHB traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

