$176.70 Million in Sales Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) will announce sales of $176.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.53 million to $176.86 million. First Hawaiian posted sales of $173.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $743.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $730.80 million to $759.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $829.29 million, with estimates ranging from $803.91 million to $877.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,326,000 after purchasing an additional 493,405 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,206,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,610 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 14.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,162,000 after acquiring an additional 876,707 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,752,000 after purchasing an additional 479,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,534,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,605,000 after purchasing an additional 211,261 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FHB traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

About First Hawaiian (Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.