1,685 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,983,000 after acquiring an additional 330,431 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,664,000 after acquiring an additional 203,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 655.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,724,000 after acquiring an additional 164,856 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.24. The company had a trading volume of 992,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.24.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.36.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

