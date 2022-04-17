$158.50 Million in Sales Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) will announce $158.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.00 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $125.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $708.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $614.10 million to $803.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $719.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

W&T Offshore stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. 1,987,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,664. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $629.24 million, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.58.

In related news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

