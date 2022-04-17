$156.48 Million in Sales Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) to post $156.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.70 million to $163.76 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $132.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $735.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $697.10 million to $786.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $827.87 million, with estimates ranging from $704.54 million to $937.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

Scorpio Tankers stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 542,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,095. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -9.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,863,000 after acquiring an additional 66,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 247,474 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 110,600 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 509,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 64,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 494,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.