$123.85 Million in Sales Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) to report $123.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.44 million and the highest is $126.50 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $89.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $546.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $540.85 million to $553.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $721.27 million, with estimates ranging from $697.90 million to $756.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

