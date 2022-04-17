11,107 Shares in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Acquired by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,209,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,787 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,148,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,835 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 294.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 916,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 683,985 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

IVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of IVR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,514,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,649. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 16.15% and a negative net margin of 53.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.46%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.47%.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

