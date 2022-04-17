$1.73 EPS Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.38. Gilead Sciences posted earnings of $2.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.31.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,165,583,000 after buying an additional 2,187,144 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after buying an additional 5,705,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,123,000 after buying an additional 440,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after buying an additional 4,409,756 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,636,000 after buying an additional 60,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

