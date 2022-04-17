$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $1.38. Principal Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Shares of PFG opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 771.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,576,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,960,000 after acquiring an additional 895,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,060,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,368,000 after acquiring an additional 865,635 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

