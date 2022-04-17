$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.40. Akamai Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on AKAM. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,893,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $456,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock worth $4,843,886 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $118.99 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $122.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

