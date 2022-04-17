$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Kelly Services posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kelly Services.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KELYA. Barrington Research upped their target price on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

NASDAQ:KELYA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.86. 183,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,508. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $821.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.02. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,379,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,981,000 after acquiring an additional 291,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kelly Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 78,764 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kelly Services by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 245,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kelly Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 27,502 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kelly Services (Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.